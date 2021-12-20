Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Reduced by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.48 and a 1-year high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

