Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is DAGCO Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after acquiring an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $81.27. 13,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,712. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $82.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

