Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.91. 1,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,170. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.45 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

