VeChain Reaches Market Cap of $5.04 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $5.04 billion and approximately $284.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000139 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008141 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

VeChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

