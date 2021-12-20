Velas Achieves Market Cap of $453.76 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Velas has a total market cap of $453.76 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded 32.8% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004299 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

