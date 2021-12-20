Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last week, Velo has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velo coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Velo has a total market cap of $47.94 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.60 or 0.08316596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.65 or 0.99864097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Velo’s official website is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

