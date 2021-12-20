Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vericel by 559.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In related news, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,650. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,082.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

