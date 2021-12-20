VIBE (VIBE) Price Down 39.6% This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and $139,447.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007010 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

