Vidya (VIDYA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.44 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidya has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $28,795.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vidya

Vidya is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,530,914 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

