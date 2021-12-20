Visor.Finance (VISR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $362,498.00

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $31.79 million and approximately $362,498.00 worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00040149 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Visor.Finance (VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,841,369 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

