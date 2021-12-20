VITE (VITE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last week, VITE has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0764 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $37.93 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00061761 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,029,139,117 coins and its circulating supply is 496,568,007 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

