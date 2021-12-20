VNT Chain (VNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $162,023.00

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $854,776.99 and approximately $162,023.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

