Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 31.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.97 or 0.00034044 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $317.69 million and $51.42 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039798 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006800 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

