Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after purchasing an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.