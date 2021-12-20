Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $138.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total value of $61,351,766.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,479,291 shares of company stock worth $907,919,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

