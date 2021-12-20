Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) fell 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$164.05 and last traded at C$166.34. 232,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 278,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$167.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.34 billion and a PE ratio of 58.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$167.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$159.87.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer James M. Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.84, for a total value of C$454,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,060 shares in the company, valued at C$4,193,304.19. Also, Senior Officer Jason Jon Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.44, for a total value of C$228,046.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,193,563.19. Insiders sold 16,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,085 over the last three months.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

