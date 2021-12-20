Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $161.31 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

