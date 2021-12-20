Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 221.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after buying an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 572,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,148,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $304.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

