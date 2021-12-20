Waves Enterprise Hits 24-Hour Volume of $514,442.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.74 million and $514,442.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

