WAX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.57 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $822.07 million and $46.57 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3,679.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,824,546,921 coins and its circulating supply is 1,869,749,464 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.