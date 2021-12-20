Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Head to Head Contrast

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Wejo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BlueCity and Wejo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Wejo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlueCity presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 372.97%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.14%. Given BlueCity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Wejo Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlueCity and Wejo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $158.06 million 0.35 -$34.00 million N/A N/A Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wejo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -21.04% -34.14% -26.69% Wejo Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wejo Group beats BlueCity on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

