WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Shares Down 4.4%

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 19,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 29,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

WLYYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WELL Health Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

