Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 505,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $83.20 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

