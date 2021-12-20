West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,953,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,774,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $449.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

