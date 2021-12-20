Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,559 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Continental Resources by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,235 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 71.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $43.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.12. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Continental Resources from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.