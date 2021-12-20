Westpac Banking Corp Sells 10,825 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 45,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In related news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.