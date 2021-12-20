Westpac Banking Corp Sells 753 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

NYSE:KMX opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

