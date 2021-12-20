Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 813.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen upgraded Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.05.

NYSE OVV opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 3.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

