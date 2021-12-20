Whittier Trust Co. Has $19.60 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,272 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,167,945,000 after buying an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,635,000 after buying an additional 1,201,358 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,801,000 after purchasing an additional 423,515 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

