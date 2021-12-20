Whittier Trust Co. Has $23.40 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $547.61 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $512.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

