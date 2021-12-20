Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,960.70, for a total value of $41,121,162.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,856.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,904.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,773.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

