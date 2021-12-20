Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,077 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

Shares of AMT opened at $278.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.16. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

