Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 1,119 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $445.10 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $451.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.51 and a 200-day moving average of $394.19.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.