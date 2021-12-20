Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

VOO opened at $424.39 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.11 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $422.80 and a 200 day moving average of $409.11.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

