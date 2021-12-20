Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 294 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 2.3% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $749.87 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $459.48 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $802.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

