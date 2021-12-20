Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,966 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 16.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Fortive stock opened at $72.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

