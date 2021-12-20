Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO opened at $48.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.