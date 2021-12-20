Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $43.59 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $462.11 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $363.38 and a 1-year high of $475.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

