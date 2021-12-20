Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,693 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $199.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

