Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 150,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126,044 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 92,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

