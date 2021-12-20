Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 516.2% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 150,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 126,044 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 92,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 83,292 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

