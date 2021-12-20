Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 3,838 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,324 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $161.36 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,339 shares of company stock valued at $41,822,585. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

