Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 41.2% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

NYSE DHR opened at $313.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

