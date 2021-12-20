Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,594.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,386,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.