Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,658,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after buying an additional 129,433 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $384.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

