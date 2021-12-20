Whittier Trust Co. Sells 801 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.11.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $396.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.56. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.73 and a fifty-two week high of $413.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

