William Blair Weighs in on Insulet Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $262.70 on Monday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 483.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 540,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,505,000 after acquiring an additional 447,492 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Insulet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Insulet in the second quarter worth $92,870,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 48.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,661,000 after purchasing an additional 277,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Insulet by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

