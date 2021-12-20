Wing (WING) Price Reaches $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051452 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,897.60 or 0.08316596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,801.65 or 0.99864097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00046321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

