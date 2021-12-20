WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 4,061 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $88.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

