WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 5,335 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $39.66 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

